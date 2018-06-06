

Mounties are investigating after shots were fired at a housing development in Mill Bay last week, CTV News has learned.

The shooting took place at the Habanero Homes development just before midnight on May 31, according to Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

An RCMP spokesperson said no one was injured and they believe there is no further risk to the public.

The shooting appears to be a targeted incident, according to investigators.

While RCMP said they can't confirm how many shots were fired, a person who spoke with CTV News on condition of anonymity said six bullets were fired at the development.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.