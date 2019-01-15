

CTV Vancouver Island





Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck smashed into a car turning left on Burde Street, with both vehicles ending up in a ditch.

The car ended up on its roof, and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, according to police.

Police say it's early in the investigation and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, though weather may have played a role.

"Visibility at the time was poor due to the dense fog in the area," said Port Alberni RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

An RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating the crash, as is the BC Coroners Service. RCMP Victim Services is assisting the families who have been affected.

Burde Street was briefly blocked to traffic but was reopened as of early Tuesday evening.