RCMP investigate 'brazen' purse theft caught on video at Nanaimo mall

Mounties are investigating what they're calling a "brazen theft" after a woman's purse was stolen in Nanaimo, B.C.

The theft occurred more than a month ago, on May 2, but police issued a statement and released surveillance video of the theft on Wednesday, asking the public to help find the perpetrator.

The victim was in the food court at the Country Club Mall around 5:30 p.m. when a woman took her purse from the back of her chair, police said.

The theft was reported to the RCMP and mall security, who later found the purse, without her bank card, on the ground outside.

Police say the suspected thief is a woman who was sitting in the food court prior to the theft.

Police are looking for a white woman aged 40 to 55 years, standing five feet, five inches tall with a medium build.

The woman had dark hair tied in a bun, and was wearing black glasses, a blue medical facemask, black jacket and black pants. She was also carrying her own purse and a paperback book at the time.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.