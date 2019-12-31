VICTORIA -- Mounties in Campbell River are investigating after multiple city parks were damaged by a driver doing "doughnuts" on the grass.

Police were made aware of a vehicle driving on the grass at Canterbury Neighbourhood Park on Sunday night but were unable to find the vehicle, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

On Monday morning, Mounties were told by Campbell River parks staff that three city parks in total had suffered damage to their grass.

"Ruby Park, Canterbury Neighbourhood Park, and Dick Murphy Park at the spit all took significant damage to their field areas," police said.

Mounties are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the damage happening at the three parks.

"An individual that willfully chooses to damage public property needs to be held to account for their behaviour," Const. Maury Tyre said.

"Perhaps they aren't aware of the thousands of dollars of labour it costs the city and its taxpayers to repair these green spaces, but they clearly need to made aware."

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

The damage is reminiscent of a similar incident over the weekend on the South Island.

Two teenage boys have since come forward to apologize after allegedly driving their trucks all over a farmer's fields in Central Saanich.

The damage in that case is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars and police are recommending charges of mischief.