RCMP hoping to return war medals to family of late Nanaimo man

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking to return war medals that are believed to have been stolen several years ago.

The medals were recovered in Duncan, B.C. in 2018, and police only recently learned that the items belonged to Jack Hickey, of Nanaimo, who may have lived with a woman named Marcia Hickey.

Mounties say Hickey died in 2004, and now police are looking to return the medals to his family members.

"I really hope Jack's family reaches out to us to claim these medals," said Const. David Grey in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm sure Jack went through a great deal during his service to earn these medals and this legacy should live on through his family," he said.

Relatives are asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.