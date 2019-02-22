

CTV Vancouver Island





Campbell River RCMP are hoping you might have information to help explain a chilling dispatch over a radio channel.

On Feb. 22, around 3 p.m., officers say someone reported a girl was heard saying: “Help my dad.”

It happened twice.

Police say a local company was monitoring the channel and responded and the female voice said her name was Connie and her dad was Ty or possibly Ky. She added: “He is the boss.”

Mounties say there haven’t been any more transmissions.

Their investigation finds it likely came off a repeater on Mount Washington, meaning the transmission could have come from a vast area from Comox to Sayward.

Anyone with information on who these people may be is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at (250) 286-6221 or 911 if it’s an emergency.