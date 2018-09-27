

CTV Vancouver Island





RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating after human remains were found in a Duncan cornfield on Wednesday.

Mounties were called to the dike area off York Road after the remains were discovered at around noon.

Investigators confirmed the remains were human, and the BC Coroner's Service was called in to assist the investigation.

They're now working to determine who the deceased person is and how they died.

Mounties have confirmed the remains are not related to the disappearance of Cowichan-area man Ben Kilmer, who has been missing for several months.