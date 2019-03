Scott Weston and Jeff Lawrence, CTV Vancouver Island





West Shore RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of Langford Friday.

Police were called to the forested area along the 2500-block of West Shore Parkway at around 10:30 a.m. after a member of the public reported finding the deceased person.

Mounties cordoned off the area as they investigated along with Island District RCMP forensic officers and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Authorities could later be seen transporting a body from the wooded area.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected and there is no risk to the public. They're not releasing the identity of the deceased person pending next-of-kin notification.

Earlier in the day, investigators seemed to be focused on a series of white spray-painted arrows leading up to the wooded area. At least four of the arrows had evidence markers placed beside them.

The investigation is ongoing.