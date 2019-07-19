

CTV Vancouver Island





Two Port Hardy police officers broke no laws during a violent arrest in March that left a man with six broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

That's the decision released Friday by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., the civilian oversight body that investigates complaints of wrongdoing against the police.

The investigation stems from a March 22 incident in which two RCMP officers responded to a complaint of a domestic disturbance at a Port Hardy home.

There the officers reportedly encountered a man who appeared intoxicated and who was acting aggressively, according to the report.

While being arrested for causing a disturbance, the man was injured and later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with six broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The IIO was contacted and began an investigation, which drew on statements from the injured man, four other police officers and three civilian witnesses, including two jail guards.

The injured man told investigators he did not recall being told he was under arrest and said he was tackled to the ground by both officers, punched in the head and kneed in the chest.

The officers said the man was taken to the ground because he was throwing punches at them.

One arresting officer told investigators he struck the man three times in the chest with his knee to "take the wind out of him."

More than six hours after his arrest, the man was taken to hospital because he was complaining about having trouble breathing.

The IIO investigation determined neither arresting officer used excessive force and the injured man was in fact resisting arrest.

Therefore, the matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges, according to the report.