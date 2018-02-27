

CTV Vancouver Island





Two small children were injured when a ram escaped its enclosure in a Nanaimo neighbourhood, attacking people on the street.

Reports began surfacing on social media around noon that a ram was on the loose in South Wellington.

A witness said her neighbour was knocked to the ground by the large animal, which she said has escaped before.

Two preschool-aged children were attacked by the ram and sent to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to get checked out, according to Nanaimo RCMP. They did not sustain serious injuries and were expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

The owner of "Moses" the ram told CTV News she got a call from police that the animal was on the loose and ramming people. An ambulance could be spotted at the scene.

She said Moses normally rams her and she's used to it, but admitted he can be intimidating to others.

Police and the owner finally managed to corral Moses and return him home, and she said she's feeling a little embarrassed – or sheepish – about the incident.