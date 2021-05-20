VICTORIA -- A party organizer has been fined $2,300 for allegedly staging a rave in an abandoned power plant on southern Vancouver Island.

The RCMP say approximately 75 people were at the gathering in Jordan River when police broke it up.

A resident called police Saturday night to complain about the gathering.

Mounties say the organizer was fined under the Emergency Program Act for breaching orders around social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.