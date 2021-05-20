Advertisement
RCMP break up rave at Jordan River power plant, organizer fined
Published Thursday, May 20, 2021 1:55PM PDT
VICTORIA -- A party organizer has been fined $2,300 for allegedly staging a rave in an abandoned power plant on southern Vancouver Island.
The RCMP say approximately 75 people were at the gathering in Jordan River when police broke it up.
A resident called police Saturday night to complain about the gathering.
Mounties say the organizer was fined under the Emergency Program Act for breaching orders around social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.