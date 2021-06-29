VICTORIA -- Police say that no injuries have been reported after Mounties helped respond to a mayday call off the waters of Victoria last week.

The mayday call came in on June 24 from a cabin cruiser vessel near Ogden Point.

Police say a BC RCMP Federal Shiprider crew was on the water when they heard the mayday call about a fire in the engine room of a private vessel.

"The crew happened to be in the area and arrived within a minute of hearing the call for assistance," said RCMP in a release Tuesday.

Police say the crew arrived at the 36-foot power boat and helped four passengers transfer from the boat onto the RCMP vessel.

Meanwhile, the owner of the cabin cruiser was hard at work putting out the fire and trying to ventilate the boat of smoke.

With no one steering the distressed boat, RCMP say they began towing the vessel towards Victoria Harbour to make sure that it didn't end up drifting onto shore.

Soon after, the Canadian Coast Guard arrived and finished towing the vessel to Ship Point in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

"The water can be extremely unforgiving to a stranded or malfunctioning vessel and it’s very important for the captain to be well-versed in all safety procedures, as was seen in this case," said Staff Sgt. Sean Powell, officer in charge of the Shiprider program in B.C.

"Fortunately, our crew was nearby, with the Coast Guard not too far away, and neither the vessel nor its occupants were overcome," he said.

Mounties say no one aboard the vessel required medical attention after the incident was over.

Generally, the BC RCMP Federal Shiprider program focuses on cross-border law enforcement between Canada and the U.S.

"To fulfil its primary mandate, Shiprider works closely with the US Coast Guard, often deploying vessels jointly crewed by specially trained and cross-designated Canadian and US law enforcement officers to enforce the law on both sides of the border," said RCMP on Tuesday.