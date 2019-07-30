RCMP ask for public's help to find missing Nanaimo girl, 14
Police are searching for Madison Olebar, 14, who was last seen the night of Monday, July 29, 2019. (Handout)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:38AM PDT
Mounties are searching for a missing Nanaimo teen whose family and caregivers are "extremely worried" for her safety.
Madison Olebar, 14, was last seen at around 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to RCMP.
Olebar is described as an Indigenous teen who is 5'1", 110 pounds and has long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a white and burgundy sweater, black pants and was carrying a blue and black backpack.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.