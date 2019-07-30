

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are searching for a missing Nanaimo teen whose family and caregivers are "extremely worried" for her safety.

Madison Olebar, 14, was last seen at around 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to RCMP.

Olebar is described as an Indigenous teen who is 5'1", 110 pounds and has long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white and burgundy sweater, black pants and was carrying a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.