VICTORIA -- Port Alberni RCMP say a suspect has been arrested after a 20-year-old man was found dead earlier this week.

The body of Clifton Johnston was found in Port Alberni on Saturday morning. RCMP initially said the death was suspicious, then later confirmed it was a homicide.

On Wednesday, Port Alberni RCMP announced that a suspect was in custody.

"A suspect has been identified and arrested, however the work is not yet finished for our investigators as they continue to complete priority tasks," said Port Alberni RCMP Insp. Eric Rochette in a statement Wednesday.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident where the suspect and victim were known to each other, however the Port Alberni RCMP General Investigation Section is appealing for witnesses," he said.

Mounties say the suspect will not currently be identified as a report to Crown counsel has not been submitted, and charges have not yet been approved.

Investigators with the Port Alberni RCMP, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroner's Service continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.