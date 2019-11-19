VICTORIA -- One man has been arrested after reports of an injured man fleeing a Duncan home prompted a school lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say that they received reports of an injured man fleeing from a residence on Cowichan Lake Road at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Shortly after the report was received, police contacted two nearby schools, Tansor Elementary and Mount Prevost Elementary, and a nearby church and advised them to stay indoors until the incident had concluded.

"Investigators did not believe the man was a threat to anyone else and had no connection to any children attending school in the local area. However, out of an abundance of caution the schools instituted their own protocols," said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a news release.

Once the report was received, police say that officers from a range of units rushed to the scene, including members of Indigenous policing and police dog services, to locate the man.

Roughly one hour after the report was made, police located the man and took him into custody. Mounties say that the man appeared to be attempting to harm himself with a knife.

"Public safety is our primary focus," said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. "In this case that included the safety of the man involved, but also safety of everyone in the nearby vicinity, that is why we took no risks and advised nearby schools to keep children indoors."