VICTORIA -- A 26-year-old man in Langford has been arrested after allegedly chasing a man and a woman through a wooded area with a machete.

West Shore Mounties were called to the area around Millstream Road and Highway 1 around 7 p.m. Monday.

The RCMP say they responded to a makeshift homeless camp just off the highway. The victims reported that the suspect accused the pair of stealing from him and then pulled out a machete and began slashing their tent.

"The suspect continued to yell at them and allegedly held the machete against their necks stating he was going to cut them," the West Shore RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Mounties say they found the suspect nearby and arrested him for assault with a weapon. Police seized the machete they believe was used in the attack.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court.