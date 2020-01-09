VICTORIA -- A Duncan man is in custody for charges related to a stabbing that took place in the community in late December 2019.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say that the stabbing occurred on the evening of Dec. 30. Police were called to an area just outside of a local homeless shelter for reports of an assault.

When Mounties arrived, they found a man with several stab wounds and quickly transported him to hospital for treatment. Police have not shared details on the victim's condition.

Police say the suspect, Jeffery Jones, 42, initially fled the scene but turned himself in several hours after the stabbing took place.

Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault and will remain in police custody until his first appearance at Duncan Provincial Court.

Mounties say that the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and is not related to a homicide investigation that shook the community on Christmas Eve. Police also say that there is no added risk to the general public.

"The investigation has determined this was an isolated incident which occurred over a drug-related dispute," said Cpl. March of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. "Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence collected, and speak with witnesses related to this investigation."

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.