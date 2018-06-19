

CTV Vancouver Island





B.C.’s coast has offered some prime whale sightings in the past couple of weeks.

A northern right whale was spotted near Haida Gwaii in early June, the first one seen in those parts since 2013. It’s just the third sighting in 67 years.

Right whales are highly endangered and have been hunted nearly to extinction. There are only about 30 in the northern eastern pacific.

In the past two weeks killer whales were spotted twice in Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

It was the first time whales had been seen that far into the harbour in many years.