Rare Maud Lewis painting to make exhibition debut in Victoria

The 1967 painting Black Truck was bought by an anonymous buyer in May for a record-setting $350,000, the most ever paid for a painting by Lewis. (AGGV) The 1967 painting Black Truck was bought by an anonymous buyer in May for a record-setting $350,000, the most ever paid for a painting by Lewis. (AGGV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis

As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario