Rare fin whale found dead on Pender Island, B.C., may have been struck by boat

The whale was discovered on March 17, 2022 (Fisheries and Oceans Canada) The whale was discovered on March 17, 2022 (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario