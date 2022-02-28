Rare coastal wolves spotted at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C.
Royal Roads University (RRU) is warning visitors of recent wolf sightings on campus, specifically sightings of the Vancouver Coastal Island wolf.
This rare subspecies of grey wolf is generally found on Northern Vancouver Island. However, the university says there have been recent reports of the wolf being "seen and heard on the RRU campus" in Colwood, B.C.
Royal Roads encourages dog walkers to keep an eye on their pets while on campus, and is reminding people that dogs must be kept on leash while at the university at all times.
"This rule is more important now than ever to follow," said RRU safety and environment officer Richard Doyle in a release Monday.
"We want your canine companions to be safe," he said. "It’s also important to keep small children within arm’s reach."
Generally, wolves are shy and attacks are considered rare, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service. However, wolves may attack off-leash dogs, and two reports of wolves attacking pets in the Sooke, B.C., area were reported to conservation officers in January.
"Royal Roads’ campus is home to a number of the island’s wildlife," said Royal Roads CFO Cheryl Eason on Monday.
"Within the campus’ old growth forest you might spot cougars year-round, or black bears most summers. By following some simple safety guidelines, we can share this beautiful place with wildlife," she said.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide 3 days' worth of updates
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in
The first round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.
Live updates: IOC urges others to exclude Russian athletes
International sports bodies are moving to further isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and push Moscow closer to becoming a pariah on the playing field.
The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy
The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually 'alive and well,' according to the Ukrainian Navy.
'It's inhumane.' African refugees experience racism while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
Young Polish man arrives at border, returns home with Ukrainian family
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
PM Trudeau to update on Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss Canada's latest response efforts in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Vancouver
-
Pre-offer period, strata documents, more transparency among suggestions to address B.C.'s real estate challenges
A B.C. association is calling for what it says are sweeping changes to address challenges in the province's real estate market.
-
3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Dog rescued after fall down 30-foot embankment in West Vancouver park
A dog has been safely reunited with its owners after taking a tumble down a steep embankment in West Vancouver over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
-
1 in critical condition after fire in southeast Edmonton apartment complex
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire tore through a southeast Edmonton complex early Monday morning.
-
Jasper makes list of top national parks in the world
Jasper has been named one of the 30 best national parks across the globe.
Toronto
-
Ontario extends anti-blockade police powers
Ontario has extended emergency powers granted to police to help clear blockades resulting from protests against COVID-19 measures.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
Toronto tenant claims landlord moved in, started taking down walls during legal delays
Piles of junk in the kitchen. A bathroom floor creeping with what looks like mould. And a landlord who has moved in — and started taking down some walls.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
-
Less stringent COVID-19 testing measures arrive for Canadians returning from abroad
Stringent COVID-19 testing measures have dissuaded some Canadians from travelling abroad throughout the pandemic, but those measures have been scaled back.
-
Montreal
-
UPAC closes investigation into former Quebec premier Jean Charest
The investigation into allegations of illegal financing within the Quebec Liberal Party under then-leader Jean Charest is over.
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec
The Quebec government is lifting more restrictions that were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, to get COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a children's hospital in Halifax has been found guilty of fraud after she used public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Here is a list of items Maritimers can donate to help people in Ukraine
Ukrainians in the Maritimes have launched efforts to help the people of Ukraine. Here is a list of items they need and details about how you can help.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; hospitalization numbers drop below 500
Manitoba reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, as the number of Manitobans in hospital with the virus continues to drop.
-
21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have charged a 21-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in the city West End over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in Russian war
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop by 10
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, as hospitalizations dropped by 10.
-
WCDSB holding in-person meeting Monday
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced its Board of Trustees will be holding an in-person meeting Monday night. It comes in the wake of an incident involving a four-year-old child.
Regina
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
-
Sask. NDP to elect new leader in June
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party is set to elect its next leader in late June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.
Barrie
-
SMDHU closed temporarily due to health measures protest by group of parents
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit in Barrie locked its doors to the public Monday because of a planned protest by a group of parents wanting an end to COVID-19 mandates for students.
-
Ontario 'overhauling language curriculum' with a focus on phonics
The public and Catholic school boards in Simcoe County and Muskoka will receive millions in provincial funding to help students recover from two years of COVID-19 disruptions.
-
Daring daytime robbery at Aurora pharmacy under investigation
York Regional Police are trying to track down two men accused of a daring daytime robbery at an Aurora pharmacy.
Saskatoon
-
Bus shortage leads to Saskatoon Transit route, trip cancellations
A bus shortage prompted Saskatoon Transit to cancel dozens of trips on Monday.
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you
Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
'It’s a scam': Ontario warns residents not to click on link in licence plate refund text
The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.
-
Sudbury police charge three with forcible confinement, drugs and weapons offences
Three people, two from the Greater Toronto Area, have been charged after holding someone against their will in an incident on Bruce Avenue on Friday, Sudbury police say.
-
Women's university basketball announcer let go following ‘inappropriate’ comment
Nipissing University in North Bay says a women's basketball announcer has been let go following a 'hurtful and inappropriate' comment made during the broadcast of a weekend game, in a tweet.