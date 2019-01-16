

A rally in solidarity with Indigenous protesters in northern B.C. shut down several roads in Langford Wednesday.

The Indigenous and women-led protest began at the Millstream Shopping Centre at 8 a.m. before marching through Langford "in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en people and their hereditary leaders."

The event was in support of a First Nations-led blockade near Houston, B.C. that halted workers from starting construction on a natural gas pipeline on Wet'suwet'en land.

The protest marched down Millstream Road to the RCMP detachment on Atkins Avenue before heading to B.C. Premier John Horgan's constituency office on Jacklin Road.

"The action will block the overpass on Highway 14/Millstream Road to express our discontent with Canada's conduct, hold the RCMP to account for ongoing colonial violence toward the Wet'suwet'en people and their allies, and call on Premier John Horgan and the B.C. government to respect Wet'suwet'en law and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," the group said in a news release.

RCMP issued a news release saying about 40 demonstrators showed up at the Atkins Avenue detachment, while officers monitored the event.

The protest closed off public access to the datchment using three vehicles, and several volunteer vehicles were unable to leave, RCMP said.

"The RCMP fully support the right to peaceful and safe protest, but businesses and community volunteers also have the right to conduct meetings," spokesman Cpl. Chris Dovell said in an email.

No arrests were made during the protest.

Last week, tensions rose between members of the First Nation and RCMP after Mounties arrested 14 protesters at one of the blockades while enforcing a court injunction.

The conflict stems from members of the Wet'suwet'en who say TransCanada Corp., the company building the LNG pipeline, does not have consent from the nation's hereditary chiefs to perform construction work on its land.

Those chiefs have since reached a deal with RCMP to allow TransCanada access to a bridge that had previously been blocked, but continue to dispute the company's authority to complete the work.

There have been dozens of demonstrations in other Canadian cities in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people.