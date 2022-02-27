Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature
A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.
Members of the crowd held signs and carried Ukrainian and Canadian flags, and listened to speakers and musical performances on the legislature steps.
Local and provincial politicians were in the crowd, and speakers included Victoria MP Laurel Collins, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and Victoria City Coun. Stephen Andrew, who delivered a message on behalf of Mayor Lisa Helps and the council.
More than 1,000 people attended the rally, which was organized by the Victoria branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.
Organizers asked rally participants to write their members of Parliament and ask for Canada to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the provision of anti-aircraft, anti-rocket and naval weapons to Ukraine and a full trade embargo on Russia.
The UCC is also asking for Russia to be removed from the SWIFT international payments system, a process that leaders of Western nations announced on Saturday that they would begin.
Sunday's rally followed other large gatherings in support of Ukraine across Canada, including one in Vancouver on Saturday that drew more than 1,000 participants.
It was also the second consecutive day of protests at the legislature, after supporters of the self-described "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19-related mandates gathered on Saturday for the fifth straight weekend.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continue their attempts to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, B.C. residents with ties to the country have shared stories of friends and relatives fleeing the violence.
The B.C. government announced Friday that it would join other provinces in pulling Russian vodka from liquor store shelves. It also announced a $1 million donation to the Red Cross in Ukraine, and Premier John Horgan has pledged to work with the federal government to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the province.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft, will send $25M in non-lethal aid to Ukraine
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately, as the federal government pledges more equipment for Ukraine.
Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight
After a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. 'We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,' he finally said. 'Right now we are encircled.'
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country.
Live updates: U.S. to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine
The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.
'I wish to come back, I want to come back': Father makes appeal to Canada after fleeing Ukraine
A father who was recently deported from Canada is appealing to the federal government for help after he and his family made the harrowing journey out of Ukraine.
Troop withdrawal and criminal charges: Ukraine sets 'red lines' with Russia, representative to Canada says
As war rages on in Ukraine, the country's chargé d'affaires to Canada says their demands not only include the total withdrawal of Russian troops but also the filing of criminal charges in international court.
Russians queue for cash as West targets banks over Ukraine
Russians waited in long queues outside ATMs on Sunday, worried that new Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will trigger cash shortages and disrupt payments.
UN Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine
The United Nations Security Council has called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow.
Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine
Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police seek witnesses, victims after string of 'completely unprovoked' attacks Saturday afternoon
Vancouver police are asking victims and witnesses to come forward after a "40-minute crime spree" in the city's Fairview neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature
A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health Act
For the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Ukrainian community calls on Alberta to ban the sale of Russian-made liquor
Ukrainians in Alberta are calling the province to ban the sale of Russian-made and imported liquor products as Russia's military continues its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Teravainen, Aho score as Hurricanes win 5 straight
Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and the Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row by beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Sunday.
Toronto
-
'Toronto stands with freedom': Thousands march downtown in support of Ukraine
A sea of blue and yellow flags could be spotted in Toronto’s downtown core as thousands of people marched through the streets Sunday afternoon in support of the Ukrainian people.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in Toronto
Toronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion
A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, will be walking through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Police incident leads to arrest in west Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident on Sunday afternoon.
-
Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city
A new support services facility has opened in Calgary, aiming to fill a need that organizers say many are lacking.
Montreal
-
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Quebec on Monday
Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community prays and protests for an end to the Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, parishioners and protesters gathered in Montreal on Sunday calling and praying for peace.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snow squall alerts issued across Quebec
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snow squall watch for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to multiple regions of Quebec
Atlantic
-
Inquiry plans frank account of N.S. mass shooting
Canadians are being advised to brace Monday for the retelling of the horrors of the country's worst mass shooting in modern history as a public inquiry provides a chronological description of the tragedy that began in Portapique, N.S.
-
Many gathered in Halifax to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and unite against Putin Saturday
Canada and its NATO allies have punished Putin with sanctions. NATO members are sending money, weapons and opening their borders to Ukrainian refugees, but at Saturday’s rally there were calls to do more.
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
Festival du Voyageur completely sold out in final weekend
A mild weekend brought out thousands of Manitobans to celebrate Festival du Voyageur, prompting the festival to completely sell out of tickets for its closing weekend.
-
Woman shot Saturday morning found in front yard: Winnipeg police
A woman was found early Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound in a front yard in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Police called on 4-year-old, 17-year-old arrested for murder, inspiring recovery from injury: Top stories of the week
Police called on a four-year-old student, a 17-year-old arrested for murder, and a Kitchener soccer player returning after a devastating injury round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since late December
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since late December, although health officials warn that not all hospitals report on the weekend.
-
Officers stabbed, dog shot after altercation with man in Cambridge
Two police officers have reportedly been stabbed, two others have been injured, and a dog has been shot following an altercation with a man in Cambridge.
Regina
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
Sask. top doc urges caution as public health orders set to expire Monday
Masking and self-isolation protocols will expire at 12 a.m. on Monday, as promised by Premier Scott Moe earlier in the month.
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colour
A grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
$21M Lotto 649 ticket sold in this Ontario city
The winning ticket to Saturday's $21 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in this central Ontario city.
-
Dozens turn out in Barrie Saturday rallying for Ukraine
There was a showing of support on Saturday in Barrie for the people of Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the sovereign nation.
Saskatoon
-
Man, 33, dead in shootout with Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service to conduct an independent, external investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday.
-
'Suffocate the Russian regime': Joly says SWIFT decision puts pressure on Putin
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will make sure that Russia will 'pay a price' for its military actions.
-
First provincial para-hockey team welcomes national team for development camp
Les Nemish has been waiting years for a weekend like what’s happening at Merlis Belsher Place.
Northern Ontario
-
'Praying for peace': Sudbury Ukrainian community gathers for first Sunday service after Russian invasion
Father Peter Bodnar had a large turnout of Catholic faithful on Sunday as many of Greater Sudbury's Ukrainian community came out to worship. It was the first Sunday service since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and many say they are now 'praying for peace.'
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youth
Professional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Top 5 northern Ontario news stories this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.