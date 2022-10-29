Rainfall warnings issued on Vancouver Island as storm approaches

A special weather statement has been upgraded to a rainfall warning for parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warnings Saturday morning, saying rainfall totals near 100 millimetres are expected on the island's west coast as a second atmospheric river in less than a week hammers the region.

"Periods of rain will gradually intensify to heavy rain this evening and continue through Sunday," the weather agency's warning reads.

"Exposed coastal regions will also see southwest winds (of) 50 km/h, gusting to 70 tonight."

The island's east coast is also under a rainfall warning, though precipitation totals are forecast to be in the 50-millimetre range.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada warned. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

The rest of the island remains subject to special weather statements, which are less severe than rainfall warnings.

Two atmospheric rivers were predicted to reach the island this week. The first arrived on Thursday, knocking out power to thousands of Vancouver Island residents, mostly on the Mid- and North Island.

On Thursday, roughly 18,000 BC Hydro customers lost electricity on Vancouver Island and nearby Gulf Islands.

By Friday morning, less than 100 power outages remained in the island region, according to BC Hydro, with the bulk of the outages occurring on Galiano Island, north of Salt Spring Island.