VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall on parts of Vancouver Island Monday.

On Monday morning, the weather agency issued special weather statements for both West and East Vancouver Island that warned of potential downpours.

By roughly 10:30 a.m., the special weather statement for West Vancouver Island was upgraded to a full rainfall warning.

Environment Canada says 100 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over the west coast of Vancouver Island by Tuesday morning, before easing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” said Environment Canada in its warning Monday.

On East Vancouver Island, Environment Canada says that 50 to 75 millimetres is forecasted to fall over in the region, as well as over areas of the province’s mainland coast.

The frontal system that is bringing the rain is expected to hover over Vancouver Island Monday before moving southward Tuesday.

The latest weather updates can be found on Environment Canada’s website here.