VICTORIA -- Heavy rainfall across Vancouver Island has led to a wastewater discharge notice on two Greater Victoria shorelines.

According to the Capital Regional District (CRD), excess stormwater mixed with wastewater caused overflows in Esquimalt between Fraser Street and Victoria View and in Oak Bay between Trafalgar Park and Radcliffe Lane, including McNeill Bay.

The CRD recommends that people avoid entering the water along these shorelines, as the discharge may pose a health risk.

While the discharge notice is in effect, the CRD will keep signs posted along the coast with public health warnings until sample results are within acceptable recreational limits to the CRD and Island Health.

The latest updates on the wastewater discharge notice can be found online here.