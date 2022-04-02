Rain, wind warnings issued for coastal areas of Vancouver Island

A rainfall warning has been issued for Vancouver Island's west coast, and a wind warning is in effect for its east coast.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warnings early Saturday morning, ahead of an approaching frontal system that is also expected to bring heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and dump snow on the mainland's mountain passes.

So far, no warnings have been issued for the mainland, but special weather statements are in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the Coquihalla Highway.

The warning for western Vancouver Island forecasts "upwards of 100 millimetres" of rain between Saturday night and Monday morning in the hardest-hit areas near Zeballos and Tahsis.

"Rain will intensify tonight with the passage of a cold front from the first weather system," Environment Canada said.

"A six-to-eight-hour break in the continuous rain is expected on Sunday before the next weather system arrives early Sunday evening with a round of heavy rain."

The weather agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. It also urges residents to look out for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The wind warning for eastern Vancouver Island forecasts gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, with sustained winds of 70 kilometres per hour in the central and northern sections of the Island's coast.

"The winds are expected to ease midday Sunday as the front moves southward," the warning reads.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

As for the mainland, Environment Canada's special weather statements anticipate strong winds and heavy precipitation beginning Saturday night and continuing with varying intensity through Monday morning.

"As rainfall totals and wind speeds become more certain, rain and wind warnings may be issued," the statements read.

As much as 40 centimetres of snow is expected at higher elevations along the Coquihalla Highway between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.