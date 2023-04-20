Quebec man arrested on child pornography charges in Parksville, B.C.

Police on Vancouver Island arrested a man who was wanted on child pornography charges in Quebec, RCMP said Thursday.

Mounties say that on Wednesday, the Oceanside RCMP received a report from the public that a man who was wanted in Quebec was in the Parksville area of central Vancouver Island.

Officers quickly found and arrested the man, Jimmy Pieschke, who has since been charged with making child pornography in Quebec.

Earlier this year, the Salt Spring Island RCMP also said they were looking for Pieschke, who was spotted on the B.C. gulf island in February.

"Thanks to information received from the public and partnerships with the Sûreté du Québec’s Internet Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation Division, the E Division RCMP Fugitive Return Program, and the BC Sheriff Service, Jimmy Pieschke was successfully arrested and is being held in custody to be escorted to Quebec to appear in court," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.