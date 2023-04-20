Quebec man arrested on child pornography charges in Parksville, B.C.

Jimmy Pieschke is seen in this photo from Salt Spring Island RCMP. Jimmy Pieschke is seen in this photo from Salt Spring Island RCMP.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Judge dismissive of Trump's reasons to skip N.Y. rape trial

Former U.S. president Donald Trump's lawyers won't be allowed to tell jurors next week that he'd like to testify at a rape trial but might decide against it because he wants to spare New York City from logistical burdens posed by his presence, a federal judge said Thursday.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario