VICTORIA -- The Montreal-based company that owns Mayfair Shopping Centre has confirmed it is in the final stages of selling the Victoria mall.

Real estate company Ivanhoé Cambridge, which owns malls across the world, announced in 2019 that it was looking to sell Mayfair Shopping Centre as the company rolled out a "major portfolio pivot."

"This pivot consists of reducing our footprint in overweight asset classes, including shopping centres and more traditional office buildings, and increasing our investments and presence in the residential and logistics sectors," the company told CTV News in a statement Thursday.

Ivanhoé Cambridge says that an agreement for sale of Mayfair Shopping Centre has been reached, and the deal is expected to close within the next few weeks.

Details of the sale, including the price and future buyer, have not been shared. Ivanhoé Cambridge says further details will be released in the future.

Mayfair Shopping Centre recently completed a massive $72-million renovation and expansion in 2019.

The remodelling project took roughly two years to complete, and the mall is now home to 114 stores across roughly 522,000-square-feet.