

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties have made an arrest after a disturbing report of a sexual assault on a senior.

Oceanside RCMP say a Qualicum Beach resident was walking her dog on the wooded trails near the civic centre on the morning of Aug. 19 when a man called out to her from the woods.

Police say the man was masturbating and the woman tried to ignore him.

The suspect then approached her and grabbed her breasts from behind before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Joel Perry, 34, of Qualicum Beach, was arrested by Oceanside RCMP on Sept. 10 and held until his court appearance Thursday.

Police say the suspect's description fits a similar case from just 45 minutes later that same morning.

That incident also involved an older woman walking on trails near the Springwood Park water tower in Parksville.

The woman noticed a man masturbating in the woods and yelled to him before he fled on foot.

Perry's next court appearance is set for Sept. 17.