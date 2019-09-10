Quadra Street crash snarls traffic in Saanich
Traffic is expected to remain heavy for several blocks on Quadra Street Tuesday morning. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 9:07AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:57AM PDT
Traffic is backed up in both directions on Quadra Street in Saanich after an early morning fender bender Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Quadra Street and Reynolds Road.
Tow trucks were on scene at 8:30 a.m. and were removing a Mercedes and a Ford Expedition.
No injuries have been reported.