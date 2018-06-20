

CTV Vancouver Island





The people of Sooke, who have to travel Highway 14 on a daily basis, are getting an opportunity to give their input on improvements to the challenging stretch.

Members of the Ministry of Transportation were on hand Tuesday night at an open house to answer questions and deliver feedback on upgrades to the corridor between Langford and Port Renfrew.

The population is booming in the Westshore, there are more cars and as a result more accidents on the sometimes dangerous route.

Some residents who attended the feedback session said they wanted to see speed cameras and a larger police presence along the route.

Earlier this year the province announced major work to Sooke and west coast roads from Langford to Port Renfrew with a promise of more improvements in the future.

Anyone who wants to provide feedback can do so online.