A funeral for the two Oak Bay girls allegedly murdered by their father on Christmas Day will be held next week.

A family spokesperson for the girls' mother says a service for Chloe Berry, 6, and her sister Aubrey, 4, will be held Friday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral on Burdett Street in Victoria.

The service will be open to the public to attend.

Chloe attended Christ Church Cathedral School and a scholarship fund in her and Aubrey's names was recently launched.

Those interested in making a donation to the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can do so by phone, in person or online.

The girls were honoured by hundreds of people last Saturday in an emotional candelight vigil at Willows Beach.

Their father, Andrew Berry, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths and made his first court appearance on Thursday.