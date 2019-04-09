Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps may see her request for an independent audit into the controversial Johnson Street Bridge project fulfilled.

In a letter to Helps from Gordon Ruth, B.C.'s Auditor General for Local Government, the AGLG says he has identified Capital Project Management as the next audit topic for his team, and will consider the mayor’s request during the audit selection process.

The new Johnson Street bridge opened in March 2018 after nearly a decade of work which saw the cost balloon from $35-million to more than $100-million.

Many of the problems were traced back to the outsourcing of steel manufacturing to China, with a number of non-conformances that had to be fixed.

"They’d be very wise to do it as it will help other local governments with big projects," says Helps.

Helps requested the audit in the lead-up to the last municipal election in October 2018, saying at the time she was fulfilling a promise she made earlier in the year.

In the letter from the AGLG dated January 22, 2019 Ruth says he expects to announce the first local government audits this year.

The letter is scheduled to be presented to Victoria Council this week.