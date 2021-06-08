VICTORIA -- Drivers are being warned of overnight lane closures on the Patricia Bay Highway as the province continues preliminary work on an upcoming overpass at Keating Cross Road.

The lane closures will take place from June 8 to June 15 near the intersection of the Pat Bay Highway and Keating Cross Road.

Southbound lane closures are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on June 8 to June 10, while northbound lane closures are expected during the same times from June 10 to June 15.

The province says it is doing geotechnical work to test the foundation and subsurface of the highway ahead of the upcoming flyover overpass. The work includes drilling into the ground to analyze soil in the area.

The overpass, which was estimated to cost $44 million in 2019, is being built to help improve safety and reduce traffic bottlenecks on the highway.

Currently, drivers looking to turn left onto Keating Cross Road from the highway must pass multiple lanes of oncoming highway traffic.

The new overpass will mean turning vehicles no longer need to pass cars at highway speeds, and will also include a new southbound onramp and sidewalks along Keating Cross Road.