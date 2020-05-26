Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
'Gut-wrenching' military report sheds light on grim conditions in Ontario nursing homes
U.S. warned about 'aggressive' rats amid pandemic restaurant closures
PM plans to take COVID-19 antibody test, says more PPE coming
'Two years of income up in the air': how the pandemic has impacted Canadians' finances
Federal deficit likely now at $260 billion due to COVID-19, PBO says
Heat wave forces cities to rethink how to offer heat relief under COVID-19
Ontario reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since end of March
Quebec reports 614 new COVID-19 cases and 70 more deaths
Heavy drinking is highest among younger people and those worried about finances, survey suggests
WHO warns countries could see 'immediate second peak' if restrictions lifted too early
Thousands of travellers still arriving in Canada despite border restrictions
Trump says he's done taking hydroxychloroquine, unproven treatment for COVID-19
Where to find cloth face masks, how to choose them and how to keep them working