VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases in the province Tuesday.

The announcement will cover any new test-positive cases and deaths attributed to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

The update will be livestreamed on this page starting at 3 p.m.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that four more people had died of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the virus's death toll in the province to 161. The four recent deaths all occurred in long-term care homes.

The provincial health officer also announced 12 new cases of coronavirus in B.C., five of which were recorded Sunday and seven recorded by Monday afternoon, bringing B.C.'s total cases since the outbreak began to 2,530.

Most of the cases have been found in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with 1,253 found in the Fraser Health region and 894 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, there have been 127 cases in the Island Health region, 194 in the Interior and 62 cases in the Northern Health region.

Across the province, there are 267 active cases of COVID-19, with 37 people in hospital and seven of them in critical or intensive care.

Approximately 2,102 people who have contracted the virus in B.C. are now considered fully recovered.