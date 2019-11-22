VICTORIA – The B.C. government is funding 130 new affordable rental homes in Victoria's downtown for those with low and middle incomes.

The province will work with Pacifica Housing and Dalmatian Developments to build the largest purpose-built affordable rental project of its kind in the downtown core, the B.C. government announced Friday.

The project is part of the new fire hall project at 1025 Johnson St.

"Victoria has an acute shortage of affordable rental housing," said Margaret Eckenfelder, executive director of Pacifica Housing. "The 130 new homes will improve the lives of families, children and individuals in our community and ensure that Victoria remains vibrant and diverse."

Pacifica Housing will receive $19 million from the Building BC Community Housing Fund along with annual operating funding. The housing will consist of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 365 square feet to 1,011 square feet.

"This is the first new affordable housing to be built for people in our downtown in more than 20 years," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

"It's exactly the kind of response to the housing crisis we need. This project also brings our community a new home for our Fire Hall #1 that will meet the highest standard for a post-disaster public safety building."

The structure is part of the first stage of a mixed-use community planned by Dalmatian Developments.

The remaining phases of the development will see more than 370 market-rate homes built alongside a mix of commercial, retail and restaurants with dedicated public spaces, including a 2,700-square-foot public plaza.