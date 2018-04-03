

The Canadian Press





B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says a new system to send tsunami warnings to wireless devices including smartphones will begin on Friday.

Farnworth says the new system to transmit warnings issued through the national Alert Ready program will broaden the reach and reduce the time it takes to communicate critical safety information.

Wireless alerts will be tested publicly tested for the first time in B.C. on May 9th at 1:55 p.m. along with the usual television and radio tests.

While the wireless program will initially issue alerts only for tsunami threats, the province is considering expanding the use of Alert Ready to include other hazards and emergencies in the future.