Province rejects proposed luxury development on B.C. island

A First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula of Vancouver Island is celebrating after a proposed development on a nearby island was denied by the B.C. government.

The Tsawout First Nation has long maintained that James Island belongs to the nation, which it calls Leltoth.

The land, however, is currently owned by JI Properties, a company belonging to U.S. billionaire Craig McCaw.

JI Properties previously pitched developing at subdivision of luxury vacation homes on the island.

But the proposal saw pushback from Tsawout, with the nation saying it had environmental concerns and a desire to preserve the island's history and archeological sites, which it says include burial grounds.

APPLICATION DENIED

The B.C. government rejected the development application, saying it's not in the public's best interest.

The province's approval officer cited environmental concerns as well as Indigenous interests and B.C.'s commitment to reconciliation.

The approval officer also noted, however, that the decision should not be considered a moratorium for all future developments on James Island.

"We’ve always felt kind of outgunned here but we really needed to keep saying consistently what we knew to be our history and what we knew to be our rights," said Mavis Underwood, Tsawout First Nation elder.

"We want more hopeful signs that we [will] get the island back, but this at least was a hopeful sign that we had been heard a little bit more by the province," she said.

In 2018, the Tsawout First Nation filed a lawsuit against the B.C. and federal governments, saying the Crown breached treaty promises by allowing the sale of the island.

The suit is currently dormant, but the nation says it's still determined to reclaim the land, which members say has always belonged to them.

CTV News has reached out to JI Properties for comment.