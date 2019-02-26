

CTV Vancouver Island





The province will announce new rules for payday lending and cheque-cashing services Tuesday.

B.C. Minister Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is expected to lay out new measures targeting high-cost loans to “assist people out of the debt cycle and make life more affordable for people in B.C.,” according to a statement issued Tuesday morning.

In the summer of 2018, the province introduced new rules for payday-loan businesses intended to protect people from paying high fees to cash cheques and borrow money.

The changes came into effect on Sept. 1 and included lowering the maximum fee to $15 for every $100 borrowed and capping the fee for cashing a social assistance or disability cheque at $2.

The changes also prohibit payday lenders from requiring, requesting or accepting consent to use or disclose the personal information of a borrower for anything other than arranging or providing a payday loan.

The new rules Tuesday are expected to require businesses that provide high-cost loans to be licensed by Consumer Protection BC, and new measures will be proposed to prohibit the sale of insurance on payday loans.

A new consumer financial education fund will be proposed to offer financial education throughout the province. The fund would be administered by Consumer Protection BC.

Farnworth will be joined at the announcement Tuesday by Scott Hannah, CEO of Credit Counselling Society of B.C., and Tayt Winnitoy, executive vice-president of Consumer Protection BC.

This story will be updated with the latest news from the announcement once it’s available.