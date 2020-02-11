VICTORIA -- Victoria police responded to the Helijet helicopter terminal in James Bay Tuesday morning as anti-pipeline protesters planned to obstruct the arrivals of MLAs coming to Victoria for the start of the B.C. legislature session.

MLA Melanie Mark was briefly accosted by protesters at the terminal as the activists cried "Shame!"

The protesters then attempted to execute citizen's arrests as MLAs got into waiting taxi cabs.

The activists have been protesting the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. and say they are supporting the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation in their opposition to the Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

Protesters also blocked the entrances to the B.C. legislature building.

Our officers are attending the Legislature as protesters are blocking staff entrances. We are working to support Legislature Assembly Protective Services. #F206406 #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 11, 2020

The legislature is scheduled to resume with a throne speech Tuesday afternoon, one week before the NDP's next budget at roughly the midway point of the minority government's mandate.

Premier John Horgan says the elimination of Medical Service Plan premiums, more child care options and raises in the minimum wage are among his government's achievements, but more needs to be done to improve affordability.

He says the government often hears about gas prices and cellphone charges and promises those issues will be addressed in the throne speech.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the NDP has been downplaying a poor record of addressing major issues in B.C., including job losses in the forestry sector.

This is a developing story. More to come…