Protesters arrested after blocking roads in Nanaimo, Saanich

Multiple people were arrested Monday for blocking highways on Vancouver Island.

In Nanaimo, RCMP say a group of 10 people were protesting against old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area at the Diana Krall Plaza Monday morning.

The group had gathered peacefully, police say, before moving on from the plaza to the intersection of the Island Highway and Terminal Avenue.

Nanaimo RCMP say they moved to disperse the protest "when motorists became frustrated."

Protesters were warned that they'd be arrested if they did not leave the roadway, prompting everyone to exit the road except for two people, who were then arrested.

Mounties say a 68-year-old man from Nanaimo and a 47-year-old woman from Denman Island were taken into custody.

Police are recommending charges of mischief, intimidation, and breach of an undertaking for the protest and for their alleged participation in an earlier protest in January.

Nanaimo RCMP say it's the fourth protest to block traffic in the city in the past month.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY PROTEST

Meanwhile, Saanich police say six people were arrested Monday afternoon after a protest blocked traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say a group of about 25 to 30 people had gathered at the intersection of Highway 1 and Tillicum Road around 3:40 p.m.

The road was cleared by 4 p.m. and six people were arrested by Saanich police, with assistance from the West Shore RCMP.

"This demonstration took place at a time when several of our officers were responding to priority emergency calls in Saanich," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Tuesday.

"We would like to thank the West Shore RCMP for assisting at the scene and the Victoria Police for offering their resources as well," he said.

Saanich police did not say what the group was protesting Monday afternoon. CTV News has reached out to the police department for details.

"While people have the right to protest in a lawful manner, we have no tolerance for illegal protests that block our highways," said Anastasiades.