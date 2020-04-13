VICTORIA -- The Oak Bay Police Department, with help from the Canadian Coast Guard, arrested a "prolific offender" who allegedly stole a large yacht from the municipality’s marina early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., police received a report of a 54’ yacht being stolen from the Oak Bay Marina.

Police believe that a man used a canoe to row over to the anchored vessel before boarding it.

Oak Bay police say that the yacht’s keys may have been on board at the time, allowing for the man to take the boat out of the harbour.

Police then notified the Canadian Coast Guard, who gave officers a ride to the stolen pleasure vessel which was located near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel area.

Oak Bay police then boarded the vessel and arrested a 25-year-old man on board. The department says that the man was uncooperative and had stored a knife inside a bed where he was staying. He also claimed to be suffering from COVID-19.

Police say that the man was then taken to hospital for COVID-19 assessment and has since been cleared of the virus. He was then returned to police custody, where he remains.

The police department says that the man has "an extensive criminal past from all over the CRD [Capital Regional District]," and are recommending charges of theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, breach of conditions and mischief over $5,000.

Police add that the investigation is in its early stages, and some details may change as officers speak with more witnesses and the investigation unfolds.