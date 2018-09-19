

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP say they've arrested a well-known prolific offender after he fell asleep at the wheel – literally.

In a news release, police say a general duty officer on patrol noticed a car parked on the shoulder in the area of Shenton Road at Labieux Road Tuesday at around 2:30 a.m.

When the Mountie approached the vehicle, a red Chevrolet Aveo, he noticed the driver's side door was slightly open and saw a man inside sleeping.

The officer ran the plates of the car and quickly determined it had been stolen from Nanaimo three days earlier.

They also identified the driver as 34-year-old Jackson Filgate, who he discovered was prohibited from being in any vehicle without the registered owner's consent.

Filgate was arrested and a search of the car turned up a number of suspected stolen items, including a security jacket taken from a car in Port Alberni, dozens of IDs, break-in tools, alcohol, and the license plate of another vehicle reported stolen from Langford.

He faces 15 charges ranging from possession of stolen property, possession of break and enter tools, breach of probation and mail theft. Investigators say they also seized a small amount of suspected crystal meth found on Filgate and he faces charges related to that as well.

"The officers have a lot of work ahead of them as they attempt to sort out where and from who the items were stolen," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O'Brien. "Many of the tools and items found have no identifying markers which makes it that more difficult to determine where they were stolen from."

Filgate made his first court appearance related to the charges in Nanaimo Provincial Court Wednesday.