Pricey public washroom planned for downtown Victoria getting the green light

A public washroom with a six-figure price tag, planned for Douglas and Broughton streets in Victoria, is one step closer to getting the go-ahead.

City councillors voted in favour of the $400,000 restroom at their committee of the whole meeting Thursday morning.

“It is a little higher than we anticipated,” said Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe of the price of the proposal.

“But all costs right now are expensive during COVID, and as well as the infrastructure cost of putting the pipes in, and as well as doing the curb, all the work that’s involved, it is a little higher than we anticipated,” she added. “But of course when we’re planning something we have to plan things that are heavy duty, that are going to withstand the elements.”

Councillors say there aren't enough accessible restrooms available around the clock, and more are needed to accommodate nightlife crowds, the homeless, and other groups.

“People that work 24/7 like taxi drivers and other workers, and we hear it from seniors that want a location for a washroom and parents for their children,” said Thornton-Joe.

The item goes before council next week, when councillors are expected to vote in favour of the project.

Pending final approval, construction could begin this summer.