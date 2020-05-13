VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan and Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Bruce Ralston will address the province live at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, as part of Horgan’s weekly COVID-19 updates.

The address will be streamed live here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

Horgan will be speaking in Victoria while Ralston speaks from the Vancouver cabinet office.

Few details about the address have been provided. However, the briefing comes just two days after BC Hydro said that it needed to respond to an “unprecedented” drop in demand of electricity because of COVID-19.

The decrease in power demand forced BC Hydro to shut down some of its operations to prevent flooding at its dams.

While residential electricity use has increased during the pandemic, commercial and residential use has decreased.

Meanwhile, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold a daily live update on COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. The daily update will be livestreamed on CTV News Vancouver Island.