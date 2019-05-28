

CTV Vancouver Island





Thousands of residents were temporarily without power in Saanich Tuesday morning after a vehicle slammed into a power pole.

Saanich police say they were called to the 4100-block of Quadra Street for a collision between a single vehicle and a hydro pole. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Quadra between Tuxedo Drive and Ambassador Avenue was closed as hydro crews dealt with a massive power outage caused by the crash.

At 8:30 this morning, BC Hydro’s interactive power outage map showed 2,852 customers were effected by the single-vehicle collision.

By 10 a.m., it appeared all power had been restored to the area.

Flaggers were directing motorists and pedestrians in the area and were expected to remain on scene through much of the morning.