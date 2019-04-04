

Island Health says it has sent letters to staff and visitors at two Victoria hostels alerting them to a possible tuberculosis exposure.

A person who tested positive for tuberculosis, a contagious disease that affects the lungs, stayed at two hostels in early March, according to the health authority.

Island Health isn't naming the hostels, but says it has contacted anyone possibly exposed to the patient and offered them a screening for tuberculosis.

Experts say the risks of contracting tuberculosis are low.

The disease is spread through close personal contact over a long period of time with an infected person, Island Health says.

Anyone concerned they've come into contact with tuberculosis can get tested at their local health unit or the Island TB Program at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.