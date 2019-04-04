Possible tuberculosis exposure at two Victoria hostels
The Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) bacteria is shown in a 2006 high magnification scanning electron micrograph (SEM) image. (CDC / Janice Carr)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 10:53AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 4, 2019 3:30PM PDT
Island Health says it has sent letters to staff and visitors at two Victoria hostels alerting them to a possible tuberculosis exposure.
A person who tested positive for tuberculosis, a contagious disease that affects the lungs, stayed at two hostels in early March, according to the health authority.
Island Health isn't naming the hostels, but says it has contacted anyone possibly exposed to the patient and offered them a screening for tuberculosis.
Experts say the risks of contracting tuberculosis are low.
The disease is spread through close personal contact over a long period of time with an infected person, Island Health says.
Anyone concerned they've come into contact with tuberculosis can get tested at their local health unit or the Island TB Program at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria.