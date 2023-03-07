Possible hazmat incident prompts evacuation in Victoria

Victoria police say they are investigating a possible hazmat situation at a multi-unit building in the Fairfield area.

VicPD officers and members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team initially arrived at the building in the 400-block of Chester Avenue on Monday afternoon to try to locate a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.

"Upon entering the unit, officers discovered a potential hazardous materials incident," police said in a release Monday.

Firefighters were called to the building and residents who were in "potentially impacted units" were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, police say.

Nearby roads were also closed Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, police said residents of the potentially impacted suites were still unable to return to the building.

The investigation is ongoing and police returned to the building Tuesday morning.