VICTORIA – All schools in Port McNeill were ordered into lockdown Monday as the RCMP search for a man who is eluding police after guns were allegedly found inside a crashed vehicle.

“At 3:15 today, the Port McNeill RCMP phoned the school instructing us to go into lockdown," says a letter sent to North Island Secondary School parents and guardians. "Transportation services have been put on hold to get students home once students are released.”

By 3:50 p.m., the Vancouver Island North School District said the RCMP were allowing a "controlled release of students" and all students and staff were reportedly safe and accounted for.

The RCMP say a man fled on foot after police responded to a car crash between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday. There were two vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.

The RCMP said guns were located inside the suspect vehicle, triggering the lockdown.

The suspect is described as an East Asian man who stands approximately 5' 11" and weighs roughly 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a blue and black plaid jacket, which police say he may have discarded.

Police are asking residents and businesses to lock their doors, stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

The affected schools are North Island Secondary School, Sunset Elementary School, and Cheslakees Elementary School.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.